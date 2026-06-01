Wigan Warriors success ‘as good as it gets’ says Kris Radlinski

“A BRILLIANT day.”

That was the view of Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski after Saturday’s trip to Wembley saw both the club’s men’s and women’s sides lift their respective Challenge Cup trophies.

It is the first time since the women’s final moved to Wembley in 2023 that one club has had a team in both finals and the first time since 2021 the same club has held both. On that occasion St Helens were victorious at a time when the women’s final was played as a triple header with the men’s semi-finals.

Two Wigan schools – St Peter’s Catholic High and The Deanery – were competing in the Boys Year 7 Champions Schools Final to make it a historic day for the club and the town.

In three dominant performances St Peters opened the day with a 38-0 win followed by the women seeing of St Helens with a 54-6 victory. The men then ended the day with a 40-10 victory over Hull KR.

“When we saw the women’s team get to Wembley, and then the blokes as well, and knowing that two Wigan schools were in the curtain-raiser, we knew there was the possibility of doing something special for the town,” said Radlinski.

“But what happened has probably exceeded everyone’s expectations, so it’s just been brilliant.

“The women have brought a new dimension to our club. They are fun to watch, they are fun to be around, people are engaging with them and they are inspiring young girls in the town to play Rugby League.

“When it comes to the men, I didn’t expect a score like that, but I expected us to perform like that, because I have seen us building to this for a few weeks now.

“Cup finals are all about stories and narratives and there were some absolutely incredible performances out there. It was probably about as good as it gets.”

Wigan Chairman Professor Chris Brookes was equally enthused by the day and was quick to praise the young players at the heart of both their squads that had a big say in both wins.

“Our young players are the root of our club,” said Brookes.

“They are everything that is about the Wigan way – the panache, the skill and the pizzazz. They showed it today and we’re delighted by that.”