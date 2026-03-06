John Cartwright ‘won’t panic’ over disappointing Hull FC start

JOHN CARTWRIGHT insisted there will be no panic at Hull FC after falling to a third straight loss at Wakefield Trinity.

It’s been an unconvincing start to the season for the play-off aspirants, a late opening win over Bradford Bulls being followed by defeats to Wigan Warriors, York Knights and now Wakefield, 14-10.

Head coach Cartwright said: “It’s just going to be a different season for us.

“We haven’t started the way we’d have liked to – we started better last year – but I’m not going to panic.

“I liked what I saw and we’ve got improvements.”

Hull led for most of the first period at Wakefield before a critical Davy Litten error on the half-time hooter put Trinity level, and they went on to dominate the second half.

“We let it get away in the second half, and the tail end of the first half,” said Cartwright.

“The error we made on half-time – if we lock that under our arm at the end of the (previous) set they don’t score their try.

“We had the ball with less than a minute to go. Yes, Davy should have attacked the ball, but we shouldn’t have been in that position. We put ourselves in that position with the error with less than a minute to go.

“It (fullback) is a high-pressure position. I’ve put him there when he’s not played a lot there so I take full responsibility. But he’s shown so many good signs around where he’s come up short.

“We’ll have a look at (who plays there) through the week and make some decisions.”

Cartwright added: “We looked okay with the ball for the majority but when you don’t build pressure it’s hard to score points.

“You’ve got to go set-for-set, which is what they did to us. In the second half we struggled to get out of our own end.”