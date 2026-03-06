Mark Applegarth on Paul Vaughan’s reunion with Warrington Wolves

FRIDAY night will see Paul Vaughan play against Warrington Wolves for the first time since he departed at the end of last season.

The 34-year-old veteran linked up with York Knights for 2026 after three seasons at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

York host Warrington at the LNER Community Stadium with Vaughan expected to lead the Knights’ line against his former side.

And Knights boss Mark Applegarth expects it to be a big night for Vaughan.

“I’m sure there will be that extra bit there because there always is when you’re playing at a team you’ve been at,” Applegarth said.

“Vaughany is just focusing on putting his best foot forward for York. I’m sure it will have extra spice with him knowing most of the team and most of the team knowing him.

“I’m looking forward to our pack going up against their pack and Vaughany will be key in that.

“Warrington have signed a lot of big front-rowers and have a new-look pack.

“Vaughany is still one of the best middles in the league and I think it will be a really good match-up watching him against Liam Byrne etc.”

Applegarth continued, hailing Vaughan’s influence on the squad as a whole.

“Paul has been fantastic, he’s everything I thought he would be. He’s a high-level performer but, more importantly, I have found him to be a very good person.

“He has no ego on him, he’s one of the first to my office in the morning and post-match asking me what he needs to work on.

“He drives a standard out in training and if you go on about marquee signings as Paul is and what you want from them, he’s everything we thought he would be.”

Asked where he sees Vaughan’s long-term future, Applegarth said: “I don’t know, that’s one for Paul but I’m just going to enjoy him whilst he’s here.

“He signed a two-year deal if I remember rightly and so whilst Paul is at the club, I will enjoy working with him.”