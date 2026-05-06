Jordan Abdull secures permanent Sheffield deal following Widnes Vikings exit

JORDAN ABDULL has signed for Sheffield Eagles on a permanent deal, after initially joining the South Yorkshire club on a loan deal from Widnes Vikings.

The 30-year-old initially joined the Eagles on a one-month loan just two weeks ago, scoring a try and earning Player of the Match on his debut against Salford.

Abdull is no stranger to Super League, racking up more than 120 top-flight appearances across spells with Hull FC, Hull KR, London Broncos and Catalans Dragons.

After missing Sunday’s Championship clash against his former club at the DCBL Stadium, Abdull is expected to return into contention this weekend when the Eagles travel to the Fibrus Community Stadium to face Workington Town.

Speaking on making his deal with the Eagles permanent, Abdull said: “I’m happy to get it sorted. Widnes have allowed me to take this opportunity, so I’d like to thank them first and foremost.

“Coming back this year was all about playing as much as I can, and Sheffield have given me that opportunity, something I’m grateful for.

“For the next couple of years, I’ll be trying my best to guide the team around the field, but in the short term, I’m really looking forward to building some connections with the team, and the fans too.”