Widnes Vikings centre snubs Super League clubs for new contract

WIDNES VIKINGS have managed to tie down centre Joe Edge, despite the interest from Super League clubs.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form in 2026, scoring six tries in nine appearances, including a hat-trick in the recent win over Halifax.

After receiving interest from Super League, Edge has penned a new two-year deal with his hometown club.

Head coach Allan Coleman said: “We’re absolutely delighted to get Joe done for two years. I think people have seen recently from his performances the quality he brings to the team and how much better we look with him in it.

“He’s up there with the best in this competition, and it’s a massive statement from the club and our ambitions to keep players like him.”

A product of the Vikings scholarship system, Edge made his debut in 2019, and surpassed 100 Widnes appearances at the back end of last season.

Vikings director Matt Roberts added: “He’s a Widnes lad, he’s been through our academy, he knows what it feels like to be on the terraces and to play for Widnes, and you can tell he loves playing for Widnes and the pride it gives him.

“As part of our recruitment strategy for 2027, we’re looking for Widnes lads to play for Widnes. With our Future Vikings programme, we want to identify a clear pathway from junior to senior rugby and hope that players in the Future Vikings will see Joe as an example and a role model to look up to and learn from.

“There was some Super League interest, so it’s great that we’ve managed to secure his services for the next two years. Especially given what we’ve done with the heritage numbers this week, we don’t want to lose our homegrown talent to other clubs.

“We’ve shown faith in Joe and he’s repaid us for that, and signing for two years given there were other clubs interested is a real testament to Joe and the club that we’ve managed to secure the best centre in the competition.”