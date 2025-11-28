Jordan Rapana to play on in Australia after Hull FC exit

JORDAN RAPANA will play on next season after linking up with a new club in Australia.

The hugely experienced former New Zealand international left Hull FC at the end of last season, halfway through a two-year contract.

Rapana said at the time he was retiring from the professional game, but the 36-year-old will keep on playing at a lower level with Currumbin Eagles in the local Gold Coast league.

It’s a club Rapana played for as a junior, before embarking on an NRL career of 219 games, mostly in the colours of Canberra Raiders.

In his single season at Hull, the versatile back scored three tries in 23 appearances, and was credited with having a strong influence on the club’s younger players.