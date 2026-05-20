Hull FC powerhouse Herman Ese’ese following steady road to recovery

HULL FC interim coach Andy Last won’t recall Herman Ese’ese until he knows the prop can deliver at the highest level.

The powerful 31-year-old was in career-best form before rupturing his Achilles tendon last August.

He is still to take to the field this season and the club are keen to see the ex-New Zealand international return given the impact he has.

Last reported that Ese’ese is close to being able to resume playing.

But, after a minor setback with a separate foot issue, he still has some work to do before he can lend his considerable presence to the cause.

Last said: “Herman’s been okay. He’s training well. He’s still got a little bit of work to do to convince me and the staff that he is match fit and at the level that we need him to be to participate in games.

“He’s working his way back to match fitness. He’s suffering no ill-effects from his Achilles. That’s looking good. The physios and the rehab team have done a good job.

“The issues that we had with regard to his foot, they’ve not shown any signs in the last week’s training.

“So, just like in terms of form, when coming back from a long-term injury, you do have these peaks and troughs. You have good weeks and bad weeks, and you’ve got to get through them.

“We’ve just got to keep working away at him and get him to a level where we think he’s capable of having a significant impact on our performance.”

Other players who could soon be back in the running are forward Jed Cartwright (hamstring) and outside back Arthur Romano (ankle).