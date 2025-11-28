Kelepi Tanginoa leaves Hull KR for Super League rivals

KELEPI TANGINOA has left Hull KR for a Super League rival.

The 31-year-old forward departs Craven Park after two seasons with the Robins, in which time he made 59 appearances and scored 16 tries.

Tanginoa initially joined the club ahead of the 2024 season from Wakefield Trinity and was part of Hull KR’s historic 2025 treble-winning campaign, playing in Rovers’ 8-6 Challenge Cup Final win over Warrington Wolves at Wembley earlier this year.

After leaving the club, the veteran back-rower said: “The last two seasons as a Robin have been so memorable, rewarding and something I’ll cherish forever.

“I’ve loved every bit of it. Thank you to Willie (head coach Willie Peters), all the staff, the board and to all the boys and the amazing East Hull fans.”

Rovers head coach Willie Peters said: “Kelepi is one of the best human beings I’ve come across in rugby league. Kelepi has strong values and morals and is a devoted family man.

“Kelepi came to see me about an opportunity for a longer-term contract with another Super League club to support his family in the latter stages of his career.

“We didn’t want to see Kelepi leave but certainly didn’t want to stand in his way and we have granted his release to take up this new opportunity.

“I’d like to thank Kelepi, Evelyn and their children for the past two seasons, we wish them all the best for the future.”