Karl Fitzpatrick outlines Warrington Wolves’ aim for 2026 and why Steve McNamara was appointed

WARRINGTON WOLVES chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick has revealed that Steve McNamara was brought in as assistant coach as experience to complement head coach Sam Burgess.

A few eyebrows were raised when McNamara, who was sacked by Catalans Dragons last summer, was appointed to Burgess’ coaching staff.

But, with the pair knowing each other from their England days, it offers an interesting dynamic inside the Warrington dressing room.

Now Fitzpatrick has revealed why the appointment was made.

“Sam was really keen to bring Steve in,” Fitzpatrick said on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast.

“Sam is a young coach and in his first year he did incredibly well and even in the second year he got to the Challenge Cup Final.

“Sam is aware that he needed a little bit more of an experienced head around him and there’s not many more experienced than Steve McNamara and he’s got scratches on his back to prove it.

“He complements Sam who is very charismatic and I’m excited to see how that relationship develops.

“Steve is very clear that Sam is the head coach as well, he’s made that clear.

“They are really good together, they are very different.”

So what is the aim for Fitzpatrick and Warrington in 2026?

“We just want to improve on last year and ultimately we will finish where we deserve to finish.

“It puts less pressure on us because we are tipped to be outside the play-offs, but we want to challenge like every single club.

“I don’t want to get drawn into the pressure of getting into finals and the top four.

“I will say this year will be a real war of attrition because the Grand Final is a week earlier.

“So, if you are successful in the Challenge Cup, you won’t get any weeks off so it will really test squad strength.

“We’ve got a strong squad. Five or six years ago we made a strategic investment into our youth and now that’s paying dividends.

“Our academy team went unbeaten the whole season and won the Grand Final so we’ve got young players we can rely on if we need to.”