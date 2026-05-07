Karl Lawton talks Hull KR role and Challenge Cup dreams

KARL LAWTON is one of the few Hull KR players not to know what winning the Challenge Cup is all about – something he hopes to change soon.

The Aussie forward joined in the off-season from North Queensland Cowboys so wasn’t around for the club’s Wembley heroics last term.

He did help them lift the World Club Challenge against Brisbane Broncos in only his third Robins game.

But now the former Manly Sea Eagles ace is preparing for Sunday’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington Wolves as the holders bid to keep up their quest to retain the trophy.

Lawton, 30, said: “The boys do talk about it (winning at Wembley).

“They say it’s such a great experience. And I’d love to get the opportunity to go do it with them.

“Hopefully we get the right result on the right day.

“But I’ve played this game a long time… if you ride the highs too high or the lows too low you end up being on a big rollercoaster so you’ve got to try and keep pretty neutral!

“You can’t let yourself get too far ahead of yourself. But I am looking forward to the weekend.”

Lawton, who can play second-row, loose-forward and hooker, got a rare start when playing the opening 25 minutes of Thursday’s 50-6 win over Castleford Tigers.

He made the most of his shot by scoring the Robins’ opening two tries – his first in Super League – while England number nine Jez Litten was afforded a rest.

Lawton admitted: “It was really good. I enjoy starting.

“It’s always tough coming off the bench and I think it’s probably an underrated effort when you come off the bench.

“I was pretty privileged to start and was stoked to do it.

“It’s a pretty good system we’ve got going on. I can play a few positions. I can give Jez a rest, or Mini (loose-forward Elliot Minchella) or Deano (second-row Dean Hadley) or someone in the middle.

“It works out well in the team. If we can bring that to next week it’s even better.”

Lawton signed a three-year deal and conceded: “I love it over here.

“It’s unreal. The fans are mad and playing here (Sewell Group Craven Park), the atmosphere is like no other: it’s some of the best atmosphere you’d see in any sport.”