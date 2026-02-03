Lewis Martin signs new five-year deal with Hull FC

LEWIS MARTIN has signed a new five-year deal with Hull FC.

21-year-old Martin, who has finished as Hull FC’s leading try scorer in each of the last two seasons, was included in the Super League Dream Team last season, as well as being nominated for Super League’s Young Player of the Year award.

The winger has scored 42 tries in 56 games for the Black and Whites, and he continued his 2025 form with an impressive hat-trick in Sunday’s pre-season friendly with Wigan Warriors.

Upon signing a new deal, Martin said: “Hull is home. I’ve grown up here and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. The fans have always backed me and I’m proud to keep representing them.

“The next five years give me a further chance to give something back to the club that gave me an opportunity in the sport.”

Hull’s chief executive Richie Myler said: “This is a really important signing for us.

“Lewis has come through our system, he understands what this club means to the city and the fans.

“We want a group that people recognise and feel connected to, players who wear the shirt with pride and give everything to Hull FC.

“Securing Lewis for the next five years is exactly the kind of decision that helps you build something properly and sustainably.

“And with the spotlight increasingly on Hull and the role this city plays in our sport, it feels right that one of our own is committing his future here. This place has always been the heartbeat – the capital of rugby league – and players like Lewis represent that better than anyone.”