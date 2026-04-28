Castleford Tigers make fourth signing in two days

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have made their fourth signing in two days with the capture of Salford hooker Brad Dwyer on loan.

With 254 Super League appearances across his career, the two-time Challenge Cup winner has linked up with the Tigers on a week-to-week basis.

Most recently playing for Leigh Leopards in the top flight, he has spent the start of the 2026 campaign with Salford and has made 12 appearances this season.

Tigers director of rugby, Chris Chester, said: “I’m delighted to bring Brad Dwyer in to the Castleford Tigers.

“I would like to put on record my thanks to Ryan (Brierley, Salford CEO) and everyone at Salford for assisting us in what has been a crazy couple of days.

“I’ve known Brad a long time, having worked with him at Leigh, and I’ve nothing but good things to say about him.

“Brad will come straight into the team this week and his experience will be vital in the game on Thursday night against Hull KR.”