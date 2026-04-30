Ryan Carr explains quadruple signing as injury latest given on Castleford Tigers stars

RYAN CARR has spoken through his decision-making process behind the additions of Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, Tyler Dupree, Tom Nicholson-Watton and Brad Dwyer.

Laulu-Togaga’e and Dupree have both signed three-and-a-half year deals whilst Nicholson-Watton and Dwyer have joined on a week’s loan from Leeds Rhinos and Salford respectively.

Carr spoke of the need for change following a dismal 50-10 thrashing by Hull FC, and it’s fair to say that owner Martin Jepson has backed his head coach with new signings.

And now Carr has revealed his thought process behind adding the new quartet.

“I had identified Phoenix (Laulu-Togaga’e) early on in my arrival,” Carr revealed.

“He’s from Pontefract and I spoke to his dad, QLT, who I am mates with. I spoke with him to see if he would be interested.

“And with the change of coach and family stuff and personal reasons, he was keen to be closer to his family.

“I was super keen to get my hands on him. We see a future in him, he’s got versatility so he can play in the halves as well.

“Competition for spots is something we haven’t had here. One day of pre-season, the team shouldn’t pick itself.

“It should be picked on daily work rate and performance.”

So why Dupree?

“We were keen to get him into our system to give us a head start for 2027.

“He’s a really good pick up for us and he’s excited to play for the team.”

Why Nicholson-Watton?

“He’s another good kid and I’ve been keeping a close eye on him.

“I tried to get him in last year but Leeds have been quite healthy so they’ve loaned a lot of players out.

“I’m mates with Brad Arthur (Leeds head coach) and he spoke nothing but good words about Tom.”

Perhaps the most surprising addition made to the Castleford squad was that of Dwyer, who linked up with Carr’s side on a week-to-week loan from Salford, especially given the fact that both Cain Robb and Aidan Doolan are also available.

“We identified a plan to strengthen at hooker after Hoody’s injury and I worked with Brad at Leeds in 2019.

“He’s a great competitor and has a great work rate so he can bring enthusiasm to us.”

“We gave Aidan Doolan a big stint at the weekend and Cain did his syndesmosis in pre-season.

“He missed 12 weeks with that surgery, came back and went to Batley on loan.

“Cain is lacking a bit of footy and hasn’t played for Batley the past few weeks so we can’t throw him back in just like that.”

Meanwhile, George Hirst is out after failing his HIA in the loss to Hull FC, whilst Jack Ashworth picked up a neck impingement and Jenson Windley a back issue.