Leeds Rhinos’ Brad Arthur verdict on Jack Sinfield and why he left for Wakefield Trinity

JACK SINFIELD is “going really well” at Wakefield Trinity, says his former boss Brad Arthur.

Arthur, who is in charge at the Leeds Rhinos, knew it would be difficult for Sinfield to force his way into the reckoning at Headingley given the prominence of Brodie Croft and Jake Connor in the halves.

As such, Sinfield made the move to local rivals Wakefield in a bid to get more game time.

Since joining Trinity, the 21-year-old has registered 14 goals in eight appearances and has earned the man-of-the-match several times for some stellar performances.

And Arthur believes the former Leeds playmaker is putting his best foot forward at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

“He’s going really well, it’s a matter of experience and time and he’s getting game time there,” Arthur said.

“He made the decision that he wasn’t going to get game time with us seen as we have Brodie Croft and Jake Connor in the team.

“It was a tough one but he’s getting game opportunity there. Players get better when they get more game time and back-to-back footy.

“That’s what his biggest need was, getting consistency out on the field and to learn from the experience that he is getting.”