Leeds Rhinos confirm signing of Jack Bird

LEEDS RHINOS have confirmed the signing of Jack Bird on a two-year deal.

Bird, who can play in the centres and halves as well as the back row, had made 179 NRL appearances and played for New South Wales in five State of Origin games.

His arrival follows the season-ending knee injury sustained by Max Simpson.

Born in Wollongong, Bird emerged through the St George Illawarra junior system before making his NRL debut in 2015 for Cronulla, being named Dally M Rookie of the Year in his first season.

The 30-year-old played a key role in the Sharks’ 2016 NRL Premiership triumph before joining the Brisbane Broncos, and then St George Illawarra in 2021.

After four seasons with the Dragons he moved to Wests Tigers last season, making 17 appearances.

Bird said: “I’m really excited to be joining Leeds Rhinos. It’s a huge club with a proud history and a passionate supporter base. I know a few of the boys; Brodie Croft and Keenan Palasia could not speak more highly of the club and I can’t wait to get stuck in.

“I am looking forward to being at AMT Headingley on Friday night for the game against York, I have heard so much about how great the atmosphere is and I’m looking forward to experiencing it for myself and then getting stuck into to training over the next couple of weeks.”

Leeds Head Coach Brad Arthur said: “Jack brings toughness, professionalism and a high level of football intelligence. He’s competed at the top level and understands what it takes to prepare and perform week in, week out. We’re confident he’ll add value to our group both on and off the field and help drive standards as we head into the new season.”