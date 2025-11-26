Keighley Cougars add ex-Newcastle Thunder forward to squad

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have signed former Newcastle Thunder back-rower Nathan Rushworth for next year.

The former Siddal junior spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with Newcastle while studying in the north-east, making 20 appearances.

He has most recently been playing in Australia for Magpies Mackay in a Queensland district competition.

Rushworth, 23, is Keighley’s seventh new signing as head coach Alan Kilshaw bids to turn their fortunes around in his first full season after finishing second from last – ahead of only Newcastle – in League One.

“What really sold me was Killer’s (Kilshaw) ambition for the club and the standards he pushes throughout the squad,” said Rushworth.