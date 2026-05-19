Leeds Rhinos set for new fullback as Lachie Miller banned

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur has revealed that Fergus McCormack will take the number one spot from Lachie Miller, who is banned for his side’s fixture against Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

Miller was banned for three games after being charged with Grade E Unnecessary Contact with a player that is injured or may be injured during Leeds’ 24-4 loss to Wigan Warriors at the weekend.

Now McCormack, who previously was a halfback, will be given the fullback shirt.

“We could have gone down the route of moving Chank [Chris Hankinson] there and making changes, but we have got these kids here and we said at the start of the year we have got good depth and we need to back that,” Arthur said.

“We’re putting him in a pretty good team. All these guys have been there, done that and made their debut at a young age. They know what it’s like and they want to make sure they do their jobs to help him do his.

“Ferg is ready to go and is coming into a team that has been playing pretty well and is on top of their game and he’s going to be a part of that.”

Arthur said that it is time for the youngsters patiently waiting in the wings to take their chance.

“We were going five or six weeks with no injuries and all of a sudden a few spots open up. It is good on one hand because we get to give these young guys an opportunity.

“We have been telling them to hang in there, have the right attitude, keep training well and playing well – you just don’t know when your time will come. It is a good example for everyone else in the club.

“While these young guys have been frustrated, they have been patient and still doing their job and now they get their chance.”