Leeds Rhinos sign Australian front-rower

LEEDS RHINOS have an old face to thank for their latest new signing, after confirming the arrival of Australian front-rower Georgia Elliston.

The 26-year-old, who only switched to Rugby League from soccer four year ago, spoke to former Rhinos star Georgia Hale about her desire to play in the UK, with the 2023 Golden Boot winner pointer her in the direction of Headingley.

New Zealander Hale started that 2023 season with Leeds, joining her partner Sam Lisone at Headingley, but returned home in May of the same year to take up a deal NRLW side Gold Coast Titans.

“I spoke with my friend Georgia and she highly advocated for Leeds and said they were a great club to be part of,” explained Elliston, who was named as Rookie of the Year for the Tweed Seagulls in their 2023 Queensland Premiership season, before switching to National Championship side Queensland Sapphires in 2024.

“When I spoke to Lois (Forsell, coach) about the ambitions of the club it was something I knew I wanted to be involved with.

“I am excited to be here. I arrived on Monday and have had chance to look around the stadium and the training ground and it’s been a positive experience so far, so I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Elliston could go straight into contention for the Rhinos’ opening Challenge Cup tie against Leigh on Saturday, and Forsell is excited about what the forward can add to the squad.

“We are really pleased to have been able to recruit Georgia to our squad,” she said.

“She is a very skilful player and will be a great addition to our pack. She’s excited to get going and we are all looking forward to working with her.”

Elliston is the third new signing to arrive at Headingley this winter, following the signings of Lois Naidole from Huddersfield Giants and London Broncos’ Nicole Kennedy on dual-registration.