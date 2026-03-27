Hull KR wary of threat from St Helens star ahead of big showdown

HULL KR coach Willie Peters admits he’s a fan of St Helens’ Harry Robertson – and now has to find a way to negate him.

Reigning champions Rovers host in-form Saints on Friday night, bidding to ensure they don’t bag a sixth successive win.

They have started the season well under new coach Paul Rowley, winning 30-16 in Toulouse on Friday whilst also securing a Challenge Cup quarter-final spot.

Teenage ace Robertson, seen by many as a potential rising star to shine at this year’s World Cup, has impressed, too, carrying on from where he left off last term.

Peters conceded to League Express: “I like him. I think he’s got a big future in the game.

“It’s probably the position: where is his best position?

“With Jack Welsby unfortunately going down, he’s been given an opportunity to play fullback.

“I know (Tristan) Sailor is there now but he (Robertson) has played at fullback and centres.

“He’s a great runner of the football and can cause you a lot of problems. He’s got a bright future and is doing a really good job in both roles for them.”

On Saints, he added: “Obviously they’re winning a number of games.

“They’re going through their fair share of injuries but you can see how good the squad is by the side that they’re still fielding every week.

“They seem to be going down a couple every week but their team is really strong regardless of who plays.

“They’ve got young Academy kids coming through with a blend of experience, with a number of players on the sidelines. They’ve started the season well.”