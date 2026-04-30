York Knights eye up Mason Lino

YORK KNIGHTS are eyeing up Wakefield Trinity halfback Mason Lino, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Lino is out of contract at the end of the 2026 Super League season and has come into the sights of York boss Mark Applegarth.

The Knights also have Ata Hingano and Liam Harris off contract with Lino bringing considerable Super League experience.

The 32-year-old has registered 124 appearances for Wakefield since making the move ahead of the 2021 campaign, scoring 19 tries and kicking 191 goals.