Adam Cook praised for improving Leigh Leopards performances

ADRIAN LAM is “excited” by the performances of Adam Cook in recent weeks following a tough start to life at Leigh.

A close-season recruit from Canberra Raiders, the Australian stand-off was expected to hit the ground running in Super League.

However the 25-year-old goal-kicker who has extensive Queensland Cup experience has been something of a slow burner as he works to build a pivotal partnership with Lachlan Lam.

But on the back of a devastating performance in Leigh’s recent 33-18 win over Catalans, Cook is beginning to find his feet.

And his boss is keen to see where he can go in a Leopards shirt.

“There was pressure on him and I thought he had a great game against Catalans,” he said.

“He single-handedly got us over the line and if he can maintain that confidence and belief, it will only help us moving forward.

“Adam needs more strong performances. I think his confidence will rise and our game and team should respond.

“I’m excited to see how he goes now for the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile centre Keanan Brand has had a setback in his recovery from an ankle injury picked up in March.

“There have been some issues with swelling after he trained, there has been some kind of complication which we are looking into,” explained Lam.

“At this stage of his injury, there shouldn’t be any inflammation or fluid in his ankle, but that’s been happening.

“We’re going to make sure we tick the boxes and see what happens from there.”

Leigh are also monitoring a thumb injury for halfback Ben McNamara.

The 24-year-old sustained the problem out on loan at Bradford.