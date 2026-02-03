Leigh Leopards forward Robbie Mulhern on controversial England omission and Shaun Wane’s exit

ROBBIE MULHERN has admitted he was ‘disappointed’ to be left out of the England squad to take on Australia in three match Ashes Series in 2025.

The Leigh Leopards prop has become one of the most sought-after in the Super League competition following a successful three-year spell at the Leigh Sports Village.

So, when former England boss Shaun Wane left Mulhern out of his extended squad to face Australia at Wembley, Everton and Leeds, eyebrows were raised.

For the man himself, he has reflected on Wane’s decision to do so.

“I wouldn’t say it was hard to take but I would say I was disappointed,” Mulhern told League Express.

“I thought I played really well in the second-half of the season but Waney chose the squad that he thought was best equipped for the series.

“Me and Waney have got a really good relationship. I respected his decision and I was still cheering for the boys.

“You’ve got to take the positives out of it. I thought, if I couldn’t do anything about it, so I had to rip into pre-season and make sure I’m in the squad of the World Cup.”

What did Mulhern think of Wane’s exit from the position as head coach?

“I was surprised, I thought he would be staying on. I don’t know the ins and outs of it but I’m not sure what happened.

“My main focus is playing well for Leigh but hopefully I will be in selection for the World Cup. That’s a long way down the track.”