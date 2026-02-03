Sam Wood spills all on tough Castleford Tigers ending, why he left and why he chose York Knights

SAM WOOD has admitted that it was a ‘tough’ year at Castleford Tigers in 2025, but that he has had a new lease of life following a move to York Knights.

Wood was named captain ahead of the 2025 Super League season by then Castleford boss Danny McGuire.

But, things fell apart on the field as the Tigers went on to win just seven of their league and cup games throughout the campaign.

It was an injury-hit season for Wood, also, and following a very promising 2024 in which he made his England debut,

“It was a tough year but you learn from those tough years because it probably moulds you as a person and a player,” Wood told League Express.

“I was grateful to be Castleford’s club captain and I’m really thankful for Magsy (Danny McGuire) for the opportunity and putting his trust in me.

“It probably didn’t go my way on the field with performances due to a few things such as injury and whatnot.

“But you learn from those things and I’m just grateful for the chance to lead the club.”

So why did Wood choose York?

“The success they had on the field last year, they are a club going in the right direction.

“There is a lot of excitement around the city and it was a fresh start for me and my family.

“It was a really exciting opportunity to be part of a group that is moving in the right direction on and off the field.”

Wood also explained how the move from Castleford came about, despite the centre having a year left on his Tigers deal.

“I did have a year left at Castleford so I wasn’t planning on this but we agreed that the best thing was for me to move on.

“And when this offer presented itself, I grabbed it with two hands. It all happened pretty quickly.

“There wasn’t really time to think about it too much so I suppose it was a surprise for people outside of the bubble.

“I’ve had a new lease of life this year.”