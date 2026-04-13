London Broncos secure deal with global property company and first-class training base

LONDON BRONCOS are making moves to ensure their players are looked after off the pitch so they can perform to the maximum on it.

The ambitious capital club, who hope to be in Super League next season, have sealed a deal with a global property company to secure high-quality accommodation for squad members and staff.

It comes after the Broncos, bankrolled by Australian duo Darren Lockyer and Grant Wechsel, secured a top-level training and administrative base at the Hazelwood Centre formerly used by lapsed rugby union club London Irish.

The 63-acre facility, which features four full-size grass pitches and a 4G synthetic surface, a clubhouse and offices, is at Sunbury in Surrey, 12 miles west of the Cherry Red Records Stadium at Wimbledon, where the club plays the majority of its home matches.

Meanwhile the accommodation, provided through a partnership with Greystar, is at the Momento complex in Staines, seven miles west of Sunbury.

Momento is described as “a contemporary build-to-rent community, designed to combine modern apartment living with the charm of riverside surroundings”.

Wechsel said: “This partnership marks a significant milestone as we continue to strengthen the foundations of the club.

“Having Momento by Greystar as our home gives us a modern, flexible and high-quality environment that reflects our ambitions both on and off the field.”

Founded in 1993, Greystar are the largest operator of apartments in the USA and have a significant, expanding presence in Europe, South America and the Asia-Pacific region.

The table-topping Broncos, who currently have a high contingent of overseas players, returned from a bye round over Easter to claim a 48-4 victory against Sheffield at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Jason Demetriou’s side have won all eight of their league matches this year.

Attention now turns to the 1895 Cup and a home first-round tie against Keighley at Richmond Athletic Ground on Sunday.

The venue is five miles north-west of Wimbledon and hosted the 36-10 preliminary-round win over Barrow.