South Sydney Rabbitohs’ Matt Dufty set for sensational NRL recall following Jye Gray injury

MATT DUFTY could be set for a sensational return to the NRL as South Sydney Rabbitohs attempt to overcome the injury to star fullback Jye Gray.

Gray is facing a stint on the sidelines of up to four weeks after damaging his AC joint, with the Rabbitohs now attempting to fast-track Dufty’s place in the first-team.

Under NRL rules, reserve-grade players cannot be promoted to the first-team until after round 11 unless a club can demonstrate a genuine lack of depth in a specific position.

With that in mind, the Rabbitohs are confident that such requirements apply.

South Sydney have already been successful in such a move earlier in the season when they were able to promote Ashton Ward into their Top 30 ahead of Round One when injuries hit hard.

Dufty, meanwhile, has been excelling for the Rabbitohs’ reserves, notching a hat-trick against Canterbury Bulldogs’ reserves in the Good Friday curtain-raiser.