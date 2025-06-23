Mark Applegarth grateful for new assistant at York Knights

YORK KNIGHTS have former player and coach Chris Thorman back on board as an assistant to Mark Applegarth.

The 44-year-old ex-Super League halfback originally switched from Hull FC in 2010 and made 61 appearances across three seasons, the last of those as player-coach, before joining the staff at former club Huddersfield.

In 2010, Thorman played a key role as York were promoted from League One under Australian coach Dave Woods. They beat Oldham in the Grand Final at Warrington.

As well as working at Huddersfield, including service in caretaker control, the ex-England international coached Workington before taking the helm at home-city club Newcastle Thunder ahead of the 2023 season.

He has now left Newcastle for a full-time role as assistant coach at York as part of a new development partnership between the two clubs and NRL powerhouse Penrith Panthers, with whom the Knights have had links since last year.

Applegarth lost one of his assistants, Ged Corcoran, to Featherstone in February, and has been working with the support of Will Leatt and senior player Paul McShane.

“His knowledge and leadership will be a valuable addition to the staff,” said the club.

York secured a sixth straight league win and eighth in all competitions at Widnes.

That run includes their 5-4 golden-point win over Featherstone at Wembley in the final of the 1895 Cup. They host Rovers on Sunday.