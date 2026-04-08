Matt Peet reflects on heartbreaking St Helens loss as Wigan forward set to miss out on Challenge Cup clash

MATT PEET has admitted that Wigan Warriors’ derby defeat to St Helens was ‘tough to take’ as he previews his side’s clash against Wakefield Trinity in the Challenge Cup Quarter-Final this weekend.

Wigan were leading 24-10 with just nine minutes to go when Saints scored four tries in the final stages to take home a remarkable 34-24 victory.

For Peet, looking back on that defeat, he knows his side has to learn from their mistakes if Wigan are to make the Challenge Cup Semi-Finals.

“We had to address the way the game ended. It was a tough defeat and a tough one to take,” Peet said.

“There were things in isolation, there were a few penalties and a few defensive decisions that went against us with missed tackles.

“We were very aware that the season would never be straightforward.

“The hurt is still there and everyone knows it was a tough one to take but we’ve got to turn that into fuel.

“We’ve got enough experience in there to take it on the chin.”

Meanwhile, Ethan Havard will not make the trip to Wakefield after Peet confirmed that the forward will have to sit out due to concussion protocols.

“We’ve lost Ethan Havard, he had a HIA which he passed on the day but looking back on the footage he has had to stick to the one-game protocol.

“Bevan French is still a while away yet.”