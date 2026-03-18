Hull KR boss Willie Peters addresses shock Jack Broadbent speculation

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has dismissed speculation that Jack Broadbent could be heading for cross-city rivals Hull FC.

Broadbent had been playing second string to first-choice fullback Arthur Mourgue at the beginning of the 2026 season, but he has appeared in Rovers’ last three games due to Mourgue’s injury.

That, however, hasn’t stopped the rumour mil going into overdrive about Broadbent getting ready to make the move to the Black and Whites.

Of course, Hull are currently without Will Pryce for the entire season through injury, but Peters has rubbished the claims that Broadbent could be crossing the city.

“It’s one for Broady but I asked Jack if there was any truth to it,” Peters said.

“Naturally you’re going to see that and want to talk to the player and find out

He was pretty shocked to be honest and wanted to find out who wrote it. I don’t want to speak for Jack, but it’s not true.

“Jack is playing fullback for us at the moment and doing a really good job. I was happy with his game at the weekend.

“You’re going to get all sorts thrown around, especially with the injuries at the moment in Super League and players needing other players to fill some spots, so there’s going to be a fair bit of that going around.

“As I say, I don’t want to speak on behalf of Jack but from my conversations it’s all positive.”