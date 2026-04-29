Wynnum Manly Seagulls star Ethan Quai-Ward makes Toulouse Olympique move

WYNNUM MANLY SEAGULLS star Ethan Quai-Ward has signed for Toulouse Olympique with immediate effect.

The 26-year-old has been plying his trade in the Queensland Cup in recent seasons, registering 24 tries in 87 appearances for the likes of Souths Logan Magpies, Redcliffe Dolphins and Wynnum Manly.

Quai-Ward has made one solitary NRL appearance for Canterbury Bulldogs back in 2023, but has become a highly-rated figure in the second tier.

Upon signing for Toulouse, Quai-Ward said: “My partner and I are so excited to get over to Toulouse. We have done a fair bit of research through the socials on Toulouse and it looks like such a beautiful part of the world, we are super blessed to now be able to call it home.

“I can’t wait to hit the ground running and can’t wait to meet my new teammates and find ways to help make the team better in any way possible. As a rugby league player, all you strive for is to help do your part for a team.

“I’ve watched Super League from afar over here in Australia and really admired the calibre of footy.

“I have watched a fair bit of the Toulouse team’s highlights from 2026 in my spare time just being so excited to get over while still here in Australia, and the boys are such an amazing footy team.

“I can’t wait to just figure out ways to implement my skill set. I just want to come over and earn the respect of my team-mates through my training and performances on and off the field, and how I go about my business every single day.”