‘No second chances’: Brad Arthur keen to end Leeds Rhinos’ recent Challenge Cup woes

BRAD ARTHUR says he wants Leeds Rhinos to be involved in the Challenge Cup “right to the end”.

Leeds head to Wakefield Trinity on Friday night having not beaten another Super League team in the Challenge Cup since winning the trophy for a 14th time by beating Salford at an empty Wembley in 2020.

They’ve been knocked out three times by St Helens (2021, 2024, 2025) and once each by Castleford Tigers (2022) and Wigan Warriors (2023).

Last year Arthur ended Leeds’ run of four successive seasons losing in the round they entered, when they beat community club Wests Warriors in round three of the restructured competition.

And his side won 25-12 at Championship Widnes Vikings last month to set up a fourth-round West Yorkshire derby.

“We’re in a good position, we’ve got a good squad and we understand that it’s make or break – there are no second chances,” said Arthur.

“I’m sure the boys are aware of that. We just need to play the game and give our best shot at it.

“I really like the format and the idea of (the Challenge Cup), and it’s something I want to be part of right to the end.

“We know it’s not easy and you need a bit of luck along the way, but I like it.”

While Leeds have won their last three in Super League, Wakefield have won two of four in an inconsistent start to the year.

“They’ll be up for the challenge – they always are,” added Arthur.

“I’ve learned very quickly about the rivalry between the two teams. They played their best footy against us last year so we’re not expecting anything else.”