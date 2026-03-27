Noah Hodkinson reveals Wigan Warriors family pedigree and help from idol Sam Tomkins

WIGAN youngster Noah Hodkinson grew up idolising Sam Tomkins, but the fullback already has Warriors DNA running through his bloodstream.

Called up after injuries to Jai Field and Bevan French, Hodkinson made his senior debut for Wigan in the Challenge Cup victory over Bradford, before dazzling in Super League last Thursday in the one-point win against York.

The 20-year-old grabbed his first-ever Super League try, completed a try assist, made four tackle busts and two offloads in the thrilling 23-22 encounter at The Brick Community Stadium.

The young gun has strong Rugby League pedigree through his great uncle, former Wigan prop Alan Hodkinson.

Alan, a frontrower, played for Salford, Rochdale, Barrow and Swinton, joining the Warriors in 1981 for a £10,000 transfer fee. Noah’s father also played for Leigh Miners, and it was through his dad that he was first introduced to Rugby League.

“I followed my dad really, so I’ve always been a Wigan fan,” Hodkinson told League Express.

“My dad used to play for Leigh Miners, so I used to go down and watch him train, and that’s how I got into it. Just through that! My great uncle used to play for Wigan, so it’s in the family.”

Hodkinson hails from Leigh, learned the sport at Hindley ARLC and then joined Wigan at 15, coming through the club’s Scholarship and Academy systems.

He admired former Man of Steel Tomkins as a kid, and the former Wigan great has helped advise him as he makes the step up to Super League.

“When I was younger I used to look up to Sam Tomkins and Josh Charnley,” Hodkinson explained.

“I’ve always been a fan of Sam. It’s a bit crazy, really. When you’re a kid, you dream of playing at fullback for Wigan and when it finally happens, it’s a bit surreal.

“Wigan do this thing, a group called Under-10s, so if you’ve played fewer than ten games you learn a bit about the culture of the club and the culture of Wigan. Through that, I got talking to Sam.

“I went for a coffee with him, spoke about his career, and what advice he had for me. He’s helped me through. It was a bit of a shock (meeting him), but I really enjoyed it. He helped me a lot.”

Hodkinson spent time on loan at Widnes in the Championship last year and played a game for Salford earlier this year.

The outside back is enjoying the transition to the full-time ranks and is out to make his mark.

“It was exciting,” he said of his senior debut.

“I’ve had all the coaches and players helping me. It was definitely a big difference – a lot faster, a lot more physical. A lot more technical, but it was a good jump.