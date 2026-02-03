North Wales Crusaders expecting record crowd for Challenge Cup tie

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS have got their eyes on the play-offs as they look to build on last season’s League One title-winning campaign.

The merger of the two divisions has meant all of the opponents they bettered last season have joined them, but after recruiting well in the close-season, North Wales will fancy their chances of reaching the top ten.

Coach Dean Muir told Crusaders TV: “That’s the aim and I’ve said that publicly a number of times.

“Our target is to be in the play-offs and we’ll be there or thereabouts. We’ll give everything to make sure we do that.”

North Wales are expecting to set a new record crowd at Stadiwm Eirias when Leigh head to Colwyn Bay in the Challenge Cup third round on Saturday.

The ground’s capacity is 6,080 and Leigh have sold out their standing allocation.

Crusaders relocated from Wrexham to Colwyn Bay in 2021, and registered a four-figure crowd when Widnes visited in last season’s 1895 Cup, before the friendly visit of Wigan for a warm-up game last month set a new best of 1,509.

The stadium is also home to rugby union team RGC 1404, who have previously registered a crowd in excess of 3,000.