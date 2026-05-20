Oldham halfback Riley Dean set for Super League move

OLDHAM halfback Riley Dean is set for a move to Super League.

Dean signed for Roughyeds midway through the 2024 League One title-winning season and has since made 33 appearances for the club.

The 24-year-old scored nine tries and kicked 44 goals in the current campaign, but will now depart for a chance in Super League – though his new club is yet to have been announced.

Oldham head coach Alan Kilshaw said: “Riley has really kicked on this season and started living up to his potential.

“This has caught the attention of Super League clubs and, with an 18-month full-time deal on the table and our current situation, we could not stand in his way.

“I have really enjoyed working with Riley and seeing his growth over the last few months, and hopefully he takes this opportunity with both hands.”