Castleford Tigers boss Ryan Carr dismisses Jack Brown speculation

RYAN CARR has dismissed speculation that Castleford Tigers have signed Hull KR forward Jack Brown with immediate effect.

Love Rugby League reported that the Hull KR man had penned an immediate deal with the Tigers after having already signed for the West Yorkshire club from 2027.

Brown has made 30 appearances under Willie Peters, and was part of the side that won the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley last year.

He has also made six appearances this campaign, but Carr has brushed off rumours that he is heading straight for the OneBore Stadium.

“Have we? Let me know when that’s happening,” Carr joked.

“He’s not in the building and that’s not imminent.

“It’s been documented that we’ve signed him for 2027 so we are interested in him for next season.

“But it’s not my wheelhouse, that’s Chezzy’s (Chris Chester, Castleford’s director of rugby) space. I work on the playing group.”