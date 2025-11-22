Oldham sign Australian back-rower

OLDHAM have signed Australian forward Jaron Purcell from Queensland Cup side Redcliffe Dolphins.

The 24-year-old back-rower has played 55 times in the second-tier competition over three seasons, having previously been in Newcastle Knights’ system.

Purcell is Oldham’s fifth new signing, and a fourth from the Queensland Cup after Burleigh Bears pair Ewan Moore and Cole Geyer plus English back Tom Nisbet from Townsville Blackhawks.

Jake Bibby has also been brought in from Huddersfield Giants by a club still seeking a new coach following Sean Long’s departure.

“I just want to get out of my comfort zone and take on a new opportunity,” said Purcell, who has signed a one-year deal.

“It would be easy to stay in Australia and keep doing the same things but I really want to test myself in a different competition.”

Oldham director of rugby Mike Ford said: “Jaron is another hungry young player from Australia who wants to get out of his comfort zone and make his mark in the UK with Oldham.

“We can’t wait to have all three players with the squad and I expect them to make a big impact in the Championship.”