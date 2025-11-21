Hull FC to face Huddersfield Giants in Brad Fash testimonial

HULL FC will play Huddersfield Giants in Brad Fash’s testimonial fixture in January.

Homegrown forward Fash was granted a testimonial in July, ten years on from making his first-team debut.

He has played 191 times for Hull so far and will be celebrated in the pre-season game on Sunday, January 25 – a day after his 30th birthday.

The match won’t be played at the MKM Stadium, however, but Brantingham Park – the 1,500-capacity home of rugby union side Hull Ionians in Elloughton, almost ten miles west of the city.