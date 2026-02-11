Paul Vaughan on why he left Warrington, signed for York and if there was Castleford interest

PAUL VAUGHAN has revealed that a conversation with York owner and chairman, Clint Goodchild, convinced him to join the Knights – regardless if they were going to be in Super League or not.

Of course, the Knights were eventually given the nod by an independent panel chaired by Lord Jonathan Caine to be elevated into the top flight, but the 34-year-old prop was willing to sign even if York were rejected.

Vaughan had been linked with a move to Castleford Tigers earlier in the 2025 campaign, but that never came to fruition.

And now the former Australia prop has revealed if there was any truth in that, and why he left Warrington Wolves.

“There were a few things going round in the papers,” Vaughan joked to League Express.

“But I sat down with Clint (Goodchild), had a conversation and I liked where his head was at.

“I liked what he was saying about the club and where I would fit into that. That was a breath of fresh air and to be honest I signed pretty quickly after that.

“I don’t regret my decision one bit, it’s been great for myself and my family and I signed the deal whether or not York were in Super League.”

So why York?

“It was the chance to come here. This is our fourth year in England now, we had three really good years at Warrington and we loved our time there.

“This was something fresh. It was a new challenge, it’s been a great move, the city is beautiful and the chance for the team and club to come into Super League is massive.

“I wanted to be a part of that. I want to pass on my experience to help some of the boys.

“It’s a great opportunity for everyone at the club. Round One, you will see the stadium packed out, we are up against Hull KR and it will be a great challenge for us.”

So how long was the deal Vaughan signed at York?

“It has the potential for two years but we will see how we are going through the season and how my body is holding up.”