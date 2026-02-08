Payne Haas set for sensational NRL transfer

PAYNE HAAS is set to leave Brisbane Broncos for South Sydney Rabbitohs in what is being considered one of the biggest moves in NRL history.

The 26-year-old has established himself as the sport’s leading prop and played a pivotal role in Brisbane’s title triumph last season.

But after a high-profile switch of international teams, swapping Australia for Samoa last year, Haas is to wear new club colours too.

With his Broncos contract into its final season – he was linked for some time with the now-delayed R360 rugby union breakaway – Haas has told the club he plans to depart.

And South Sydney have confirmed that Haas has signed a three-year contract from the beginning of 2027.

It’s a major coup for the Wayne Bennett-coached Rabbitohs, who haven’t reached the play-offs for three seasons and most recently finished 14th.

Under NRL transfer rules, a ten-day cooling-off period applies to new contracts, and neither club involved will make further comment on Haas’ move until afterwards.

Haas is part of Michael Maguire’s 20-man Broncos squad for the World Club Challenge against Hull KR at the MKM Stadium on Thursday, February 19.