Barrow Raiders prepare for prostate awareness testing

BARROW RAIDERS are encouraging men to get tested for prostate cancer by handing out free match tickets.

The Cumbrian club will host a prostate awareness testing event in the MKM Marquee at their Speed Competitions Stadium on Saturday, June 20 between 9.45am and 2.45pm.

Last year’s event attracted almost 200 participants, and a club spokesperson told local newspaper The Mail: “We are proud to host a prostate awareness testing event.

“To help encourage males to sign up for a test, we are offering a free ticket to the Dewsbury fixture that evening (kick-off is 6pm).

“Early detection of prostate cancer drastically improves survival rates – when caught early, it is highly curable, with ten-year survival rates around 95 percent.”

At the 2025 event, Barrow coach Paul Crarey was one of the people to get a test to highlight how quick and easy it is.

At the time, he commented: “It’s a ‘man’ thing, that we don’t go to these tests and we’re shy, but it’s easy to come and get tested to detect anything early.

“All I really need to say to show its importance is that 55,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year, and one man dies every 45 minutes in the UK.”

Registration is required ahead of the event, with a £5 deposit taken upon registration, which will then be returned following the completion of the test.

On the day, all that will be carried out is a simple blood test, with no invasive examinations involved.