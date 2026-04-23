Swinton Lions want to get most out of Reece Briers

SWINTON LIONS coach Anthony Murray wants his players to help him get the most out of pivot Reece Briers as he tries to get his team away from the lower reaches of the table.

The Sale-based side have lost all eight league games so far this year and are only being kept off the bottom by Halifax’s points deduction following February’s liquidation of the former club (they lost twelve and are currently on minus six).

Briers, the 22-year-old son of former Warrington halfback and now St Helens assistant coach Lee Briers, returned from injury for Swinton’s moat recent match, the 20-10 home defeat by Salford.

Murray, now preparing for Sunday’s home meeting with Keighley, said: “It was good to see Reece back out there and showing some nice touches.

“We know his quality, and we need to work out ways of getting the ball to him more often.”

Briers is in his second season at Swinton, and has made 17 appearances for them to date.

He came through the development ranks at Warrington and made his senior bow after a move to North Wales Crusaders in 2022, featuring 15 times in all.