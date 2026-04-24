Rebecca Rotheram reveals tough journey back to being St Helens’ number one

REBECCA ROTHERAM is determined to seize the day after regaining St Helens’ number-one shirt.

While she’s been part of the squad since Thatto Heath became Saints in 2018, the past three years have been far from smooth sailing.

After missing part of the 2023 campaign through injury, Beri Salihi took the fullback jersey from Rotheram, who moved to number two and then 22 last season.

Rotheram was limited to five games in 2024 and eight in 2025, but played at fullback in five of their last six games last term and, with the number one on her back again, has started both Women’s Challenge Cup group stage fixtures this month.

“I’ve had an up-and-down two-and-a-half seasons,” she admitted.

“I got a bit more settled at the back end of last year, which was nice. Cracking on, keeping my head down and working hard is how I’ve got back to that number-one shirt.

“After I had a hamstring tear in 2023, that really knocked my confidence. Trusting my body to withstand Rugby League again took quite a while, longer than I thought. It was more the mental toll than the injury itself.”

Rotheram says that time out of the team “puts everything into a bit of perspective” and has made her more determined to make the most of this fresh run.

“When you do get to play, leave it all out on the field,” said the 27-year-old.

“I saw something on Instagram the other day saying ‘don’t let the ball bounce and invite disappointment into your life’. I think as a fullback that’s probably good advice! I’ll be taking that into this season.”

Rotheram was part of the side beaten 16-12 by treble-winning rivals Wigan in October’s Grand Final and the squad were back in pre-season training just a month later.

“With the amount of effort that’s gone into it, if we didn’t come away with some silverware (this season) it would be pretty gutting,” she said.