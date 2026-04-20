RFL hope to appoint new England coach this week

THE Rugby Football League is hoping to be able to release the name of the new England coach later this week.

With five candidates thought to have been interviewed – Brad Arthur, Sam Burgess, Brian McDermott, Steve McNamara and Paul Rowley – League Express understands that the RFL has decided which candidate it wishes to appoint and will now seek to agree a contract with that individual.

As well as the upcoming World Cup, League Express understands that the RFL would like the successful candidate to commit to also coaching England against the touring New Zealand team next year, although it isn’t clear whether that would be a dealbreaker for any successful candidate.

St Helens coach Rowley and Leeds boss Arthur both confirmed last week that they had been interviewed for the job, which became vacant when Shaun Wane stepped down in January, his six years in charge finishing with a home Ashes series whitewash.

It will be a part-time appointment, whereas Wane’s contract was on a full-time basis, which means that the successful candidate will be able to continue in his present club position.