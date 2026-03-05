Ryan Carr delves into Fletcher Rooney injury, replacement and links with new signing

RYAN CARR has revealed that Castleford Tigers are in the market for new blood following the injury to Fletcher Rooney.

Whilst Blake Taaffe was ruled out for the entire 2026 Super League campaign after rupturing his ACL, Rooney will be out for three months with a hamstring injury.

Now Carr has explained how the injury came about, referencing Rooney’s dismal injury record.

“He played in our reserves match on Saturday just gone and was playing really well,” Carr said.

“He made a line break and tried to accelerate around the fullback and felt his hamstring go.

“That’s the second big one on that side. The poor kid has had a few major injuries at a young age.

“He’s done his knee, his quad and hamstring and we think it’s all related.”

Carr believes that Rooney needs to undergo a specific program to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“It’s unfortunate for him, he’s only young and he’s got a long career ahead of him.

“We need to make sure we get that plan right moving forward because something has to change.”

The Tigers are in the market for fresh blood.

“Zac Cini did a good job there at the weekend and he will continue to be there for us in the short-term.”

“We are on the lookout, we definitely haven’t given up on our recruitment plans for this year.

“That’s something we need to look at now Fletcher is out. It doesn’t rain it pours, but we are actively looking.”

One man that has been linked to a move to Super League is Ben Farr, who is currently plying his trade with Queensland Cup side Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

“I know of him from my time in Australia. We spent some time there at the New Zealand Warriors.

“He got Queensland Cup Player of the Year in 2025 but that’s Chris Chester’s role. My role is to prepare our side for the best we can do this weekend.”