Castleford Tigers trio suffer serious injury as timeframe given

CASTLEFORD TIGERS trio Fletcher Rooney, Alex Mellor and Louis Senior have all been given lengthy timeframes as they recover from injury.

Rooney will be sidelined for around three months with a hamstring injury that will require surgery.

Meanwhile, Cain Robb and Louis Senior have both had surgery following ankle ligament injuries, Robb will return within four weeks, whilst Senior will be 10 weeks on the sidelines.c

Captain Mellor sustained a fractured tibia against Toulouse Olympiue but will be back playing in six to eight weeks.

The Tigers have also confirmed that Blake Taaffe’s surgery was successful and he will begin his rehab shortly.