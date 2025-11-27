Super League play-off structure and Sky Sports broadcast situation confirmed

SUPER LEAGUE will maintain the same play-off structure next season – and it’s been confirmed that Sky Sports will continue to show every match in the competition.

Following the expansion of the top division to both 14 teams, a change to the play-offs was under strong consideration.

However, the release of the full fixture list has confirmed it will remain at six clubs, with eliminators on September 19-20 and semi-finals on September 26-27 before the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 3.

Also in some doubt was whether Sky would broadcast the additional match per round in an expanded Super League.

While the finer details of production remain to be sorted between Rugby League Commercial and Sky, every game will be on their platform.

The staggered release of fixtures for the high-profile rounds – Magic Weekend, the opening round and Easter – means the most noteworthy lines from the full list are already known.

But Super League’s return to Bartercard Odsal has been inked in for Friday, February 20, when Catalans Dragons visit Bradford Bulls for a round-two clash.

A re-run of the past two Grand Finals will have to wait until round 12, with Wigan Warriors travelling to Hull KR on Thursday, May 12 and the reverse fixture coming on Thursday, August 27.

Super League will go retro in round six to celebrate its 30th birthday, with two of the fixtures that kicked off the rebranded competition in 1996 – Castleford Tigers against Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos versus Warrington Wolves.

There will also be a third ‘rivals round’ over July 23-26, with the same grudge matches as take place over Easter and at Magic Weekend in its new Hill Dickinson Stadium home.

TV details have been confirmed through to round 15, with Sky showing at least two matches exclusively live each week.

The BBC will also screen games in each of the first three weeks of the campaign, including the World Club Challenge between Hull KR and Brisbane Broncos on Thursday, February 19 on BBC3.

See the Super League fixture list in its entirety here.