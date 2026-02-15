‘Talented’ Will Pryce hailed for key defensive moment in Hull FC win

WILL PRYCE was hailed for not just his attacking efforts but also his defensive contribution to Hull FC’s 27-20 victory over Bradford Bulls.

The fullback scored a crucial field-goal after Hull looked like being on the end of an upset.

Coach John Cartwright said: “Everyone outside the group thought it was just ‘turn up and win’.

“Inwardly, we knew it wasn’t the case. They’re a new club, there’s a lot of excitement there and these early-season games are dangerous. We’ve seen that already.

“They’ve got some really classy players and they really tested us.

“I thought we could have made it real tough for them on half-time as we had some opportunities to make it 24-10.

“In the second half, the momentum swung and it’s hard then to stop with the way the game is at the moment.

“There was two critical tackles – one by Lewis Martin and one from Will Pryce (in succession when Bradford led 20-18) – and if they’d scored there, it would probably have been game over.

“Those two boys made huge efforts to stop the tries.

“The most pleasing thing with Will was the tackle he made on the try line – it was a try for all the money.

“He put his body on the line and it was a really good technique.

“You can have all the flashy stuff but that was the most pleasing thing.

“He (Pryce) is talented. He’s got great skill and speed but for him to go to the next level we have to go to the next level as a team. That’s key for him and everyone.”

Hull were without Jake Arthur due to a hamstring injury, with 19-year-old Callum Kemp taking his place at stand-off.

“It was a little tweak in his hammy towards the end of the Salford game,” said Cartwright.

“It just didn’t respond and it wasn’t worth the risk. It’s only short-term so really hopeful for next week.

“He (Kemp) didn’t shirk the task and he’s still physically developing.

“I love his courage. He put his body on the line and the more they kept coming at it the more he kept turning up. I’m really happy we got a win for him.”