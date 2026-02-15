Jackson Hastings explains post-match incident following Warrington Wolves loss

JACKSON HASTINGS has explained his actions following a post-match incident which saw him approach someone in the crowd at the end of St Helens’ 24-14 defeat to Warrington Wolves.

Footage on Sky Sports following the game, in which the Australian was sinbinned for a late tackle on Warrington star Cai Taylor-Wray, appeared to show the stand-in captain in a heated exchange with someone in the crowd before Hastings almost climbed over the hoardings.

Hastings posted on Instagram: “I’ll never let a grown man act like an absolute clown, say the stuff he did and act reckless around my baby especially over a game.

“Optics don’t look great but I’m a proud protective dad before a rugby play and her safety at all times is my only concern.

“His own fans got him kicked out in the end, so I appreciate them Warrington fans for doing the right thing.”