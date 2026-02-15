Sylvain Houles ‘very proud’ of Toulouse Olympique upset victory

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE head coach Sylvain Houles says his side will take great confidence from their winning start to the season.

The French club marked their Super League return with an excellent 18-16 win at Wakefield Trinity.

“We knew it would be a tough place to come on the back of what they (Wakefield) achieved last season, but we just came here with no pressure and I couldn’t have asked more from the lads,” said Houles.

“They played with their hearts and I’m very proud and happy.

“We want to compete. We want to perform. We showed that, just like York did (beating Hull KR) and Bradford pushed Hull very far too.

“It’s very early days, it’s one round done. But it’s very good for us, playing away in England in our first game back in Super League, to start with this gives us a lot of confidence.”

Houles had particular praise for fullback Olly Ashall-Bott, who was part of Toulouse’s previous top-flight squad in 2022 and impressed.

“He’s a great player. We really like him,” said the coach.

“It’s his fifth season now with us. He’s coming to the right age (he’s 28), he’s mature, he’s an exciting player to watch. He belongs in Super League.

“Hopefully it’s one good performance with many more to come in Super League.”