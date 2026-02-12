Warrington Wolves set for record crowd against St Helens

WARRINGTON WOLVES are set to break the crowd record at the Halliwell Jones Stadium after selling out Friday’s game against St Helens.

All 15,064 tickets have been sold for the Super League round-one fixture between Sam Burgess’ Wire and a Saints side led by new coach Paul Rowley.

The current record attendance at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, which was opened in 2004 and expanded to its current capacity in 2012, is 15,026 for the visit of Wigan Warriors in April 2023.

Friday stands to bring Warrington their highest home attendance since a Challenge Cup quarter-final tie with Featherstone in March 1973, watched by 15,600 at their historic Wilderspool home.

Their all-time record crowd is 34,404 at Wilderspool for a league clash with Wigan in January 1949.

Warrington have made efforts to improve the matchday experience ahead of the new campaign, installing new floodlights, upgrading the sound system and improving the pre-match entertainment.

The opener with Saints will be preceded by live music from UK chart-topping local indie band The K’s, while a new 150th anniversary wall will be unveiled before the game to begin a year of celebrations at the club.

It’s set to be a healthy start to Super League all round, with Hull FC hoping to record the biggest crowd.

They face top-flight returnees Bradford Bulls on Saturday and an attendance of more than 16,000 is anticipated at the MKM Stadium.

Thursday’s season launch between York and Hull KR will be close to capacity while Leigh Leopards have almost sold out all home tickets for the following night’s visit of Leeds Rhinos.

Wakefield Trinity are also close to a sell-out for Saturday’s game against Toulouse Olympique and sales are said to strong at Castleford Tigers, who open against Wigan Warriors on Sunday.