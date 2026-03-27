Tiaki Chan joins Toulouse Olympique on loan from Wigan Warriors

SYLVAIN HOULES admits Tiaki Chan is a player Toulouse Olympique “greatly appreciate” after the 25-year-old made a loan move from Wigan Warriors for the remainder of the season.

Chan has history with Toulouse, registering four appearances for the French club under the dual-registration system back in 2023 whilst with the Catalans Dragons.

After his professional debut in Super League in 2022 under Steve McNamara, he became a French international the following year.

In 2024 the forward left France and signed with Wigan, but has been limited to just three appearances in cherry and white.

Chan has had loan spells with Hull FC and Salford Red Devils, and has spent the past five weeks back in Perpignan with the Dragons, making five appearances.

Toulouse boss Houles has welcomed Chan with open arms, saying: “We are delighted to welcome Tiaki back after his time at the club in 2023.

“He is a player we greatly appreciate and who will bring us impact on the pitch. He plays hard, he is explosive and he is a competitor, so he will perfectly complement our squad.”

Chan added: “I’m happy to be back in Toulouse. It’s a club I really appreciate. I was there in 2023 for a few matches and I have nothing but good memories.

“I can’t wait to put on the Toulouse Olympique jersey again and earn my place in the team.”

He is out of contract with the Warriors at the end of this season, but their boss Matt Peet believes Chan is demonstrating he is a top-flight quality player.

“We’re pleased for Tiaki to continue to get to play at Super League level, as he has shown in recent weeks that he is more than capable,” said Peet.